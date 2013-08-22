版本:
Nikkei set to rise on Wall St, data pointing to firm global economy

TOKYO, Aug 23 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to rise above 13,500 on Friday on the back of gains on
Wall Street, with upbeat factory activity data from around the
world likely to benefit exporters. 
    Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
13,400 to 13,700 on Friday after falling 0.4 percent to
13,365.17 on Thursday - the index is down 2.1 percent so far
this week.
    Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,575, up 1.7
percent from the close in Osaka of 13,350.
    Analysts said that investors, who have been shackled by 
concerns of an imminent reduction in the Federal Reserve's
massive stimulus, will likely chase the market higher after data
from China, the U.S. and Europe suggested the global economy was
on a firmer footing.
    "These are positive catalysts as those countries are Japan's
major export markets," said Toshihiko Matsuno, senior strategist
at SMBC Friend Securities.
    "Yesterday's China's upbeat PMI data soothed the mood while
some investors were frustrated over concerns regarding emerging
countries. And therefore investors were not ready to turn 'risk
on' yet. The data from the U.S. and Europe reassured them."
    On Thursday, purchasing managers surveys showed
better-than-expected growth in the euro zone and U.S.
manufacturing activity rose to a five-month high in August,
while data from the U.S. Labor Department also showed the number
of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits held near a
six-year low last week.
    Still, analysts cautioned that the persistent concerns over 
the Fed's likely tapering of its stimulus, perhaps as early as
next month, could draw more capital out of emerging countries.
    "We need to be careful of their market moves until there are
more signs about the Fed's tapering," Matsuno said.
        
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    --Mitsubishi Motors Corp 
    Mitsubishi Motors plans to construct an automobile plant in
the Philippines by around 2015 for roughly 20 billion yen as it
shifts focus to Southeast Asia, the Nikkei reported.

