Nikkei jumps over 2 pct on upbeat global data, weaker yen

BRIEF-Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 mln- WSJ, citing sources
* UK's Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 million - WSJ, citing sources
TOKYO, Aug 23 Japan's Nikkei share average jumped more than 2 percent on Friday with upbeat factory activity data from around the world spurring broad gains, led by exporters like Toyota Motor Corp that got an extra lift from a weaker yen. The Nikkei rose 2.2 percent to 13,660.55, after shedding 0.4 percent in the previous session. For the week, the benchmark gained 0.1 percent. The broader Topix added 2 percent to 1,141.63 in light trade. Among exporters, Toyota gained 2.8 percent and Sony Corp advanced 3.2 percent.
* UK's Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 million - WSJ, citing sources
March 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * TESCO: Two of Tesco Plc's biggest shareholders have called on the supermarket group to withdraw its 3.7 billion-pound ($4.7 billion) agreed offer for wholesaler Booker Group Plc, potentially casting doubt on the deal's progress. * LLOYDS OF LONDON: Lloyds of London, the world's largest speciality insurance market, will this week pick Brussels or Luxembourg
* Kiadis Pharma’s pediatric investigation plan for ATIR101 accepted by the European Medicines Agency’S Pediatric Committee