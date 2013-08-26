Nikkei choppy on govt tax hike, Fed concerns; real estate shares up

* PM Abe's team meets for 1st time on consumption tax
* Real estate, construction shares up on Olympics hopes
* Trading subdued on Fed tapering concern
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 26 Japan's Nikkei share average was
flat in choppy trade on Monday morning as concerns about whether
the government will raise the consumption tax as planned kept
most investors sidelined, while real estate stocks and
construction shares gained.
The Nikkei was flat in mid-morning trade, after rising as
high as 13,741.49 and dipping into the red earlier. The index
rose 2.2 percent on Friday.
The Nikkei's immediate resistance was seen at 13,781.32, a
38.2 percent retracement of the slide from its May high to its
low in June.
Investors remained cautious due to persistent worries over
the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to reduce its stimulus, perhaps
as early as next month, which has seen sharp selloffs in
emerging markets recently, analysts said.
On the domestic front, the market is also focused on whether
the country will hike the sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent
next April, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's special commission to
discuss the tax hike prepares to meet for the first time on
Monday.
"Foreign investors have priced in the possibility of sales
tax hike, so if this gets delayed or falls apart, it is negative
for the yen as well as Japanese stocks," said Naoki Fujiwara, a
fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management.
Investors view the tax hike as a test case of Abe's
commitment to push through broad reforms, which along with the
government's fiscal and monetary expansionary policies are seen
as necessary steps in lifting Japan out of nearly two decades of
economic malaise.
Exporters, which rose sharply on Friday, lost ground on
profit-taking, with Toyota Motor Corp falling 0.6
percent and Nissan Motor Co dropping 0.8 percent.
On upside, short-term investors found buying opportunities
in real estate stocks and construction firms, which could
benefit from redevelopment and construction needs if Tokyo will
host the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Mitsubishi Estate Co rose 1.8 percent, Sumitomo
Realty & Development Co gained 3.1 percent, while
Kalmia Corp added 2.4 percent and Taisei Corp
was up 2.2 percent.
Tokyo is campaigning to host the Summer 2020 Olympics, and
the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will elect the winning
candidate at its session in Buenos Aires on Sept. 7.
A fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm said that
investors will likely be reluctant to chase the market higher
until there are more cues about when the Fed will start reducing
its $85-billion per month bond buying program.
"Until there are more cues about Fed's tapering, money will
likely shift to domestic-demand sensitive shares, and these
Olympics-related stocks may see more buying," he said.
The Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,144.54.
"Speculation of Fed's tapering will likely dominate the mood
for the rest of the month," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, a
strategist at Mizuho Securities. "U.S. economic indicators are
in focus, and attention is on next week's jobs data."