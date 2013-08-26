版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 26日 星期一 14:23 BJT

Nikkei eases in thin trade; tax hike, Fed tapering uncertainties weigh

TOKYO, Aug 26 The Nikkei average edged down in
very thin trade on Monday as uncertainties over a planned sales
tax hike and the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering kept many
investors sidelined, while steady Asian stocks limited the
downside for Japanese stocks.
    The benchmark Nikkei shed 0.2 percent to 13,636.28
in choppy trade, after rising to as high as 13,741.49 and
falling to as low as 13,586.84 during the session. The broader
Topix eased 0.1 percent to 1,140.00, with 1.59 billion
shares changing hands, the second-lowest since mid-November.
    On the upside, short-term investors found buying
opportunities in real estate stocks and construction firms,
which could benefit from redevelopment and construction needs if
Tokyo will host the 2020 Summer Olympics.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐