Nikkei slips for 2nd day as Asian stocks decline; Tepco jumps

TOKYO, Aug 27 Japan's Nikkei share average fell for a second straight day on Tuesday, taking its cues from weak Asian stock markets, with investors generally reluctant to trade actively ahead of potentially market-moving events in the coming weeks. Investors are keeping their eyes on developments over Syria and waiting to get clarity on when the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its stimulus measures. The benchmark Nikkei shed 0.7 percent to 13,542.37 and the broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent to 1,134.02, with 1.71 billion shares changing hands, the third-lowest this year. Bucking the overall weakness, Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc surged 12.3 percent on expectations that the utility would receive further government funding to deal with radioactive water at its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant. It also was the most traded stock by turnover on the main board.