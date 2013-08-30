版本:
Nikkei sags on futures-led selling, ends week and month lower

TOKYO, Aug 30 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped on Friday on futures-led selling as speculative
investors squared positions ahead of the weekend amid
uncertainty over possible military action against Syria and
ended both the week and the month lower.
    The benchmark Nikkei shed 0.5 percent to 13,388.86,
and the broader Topix dropped 0.9 percent to 1,106.05. 
    For the week, the Nikkei lost 2 percent and posted its first
weekly fall in three weeks. The index also slid 2 percent in
August, declining for a fourth month in a row.
