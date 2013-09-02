版本:
Nikkei rises 1.4 pct on Olympics-related and consumer loan firms

TOKYO, Sept 2 The Nikkei average rose 1.4
percent on Monday as real estate and construction stocks gained
on hopes that Tokyo will win the race to host the 2020 Summer
Olympics, while consumer finance shares climbed after a media
report citing rising loan demand.
    The Nikkei gained 184.06 points to 13,572.92, and
the Topix index added 1.1 percent to 1,117.78.
    Volume was subdued, with only 1.85 billion shares changing
hands as U.S. markets are closed for the Labor Day holiday on
Monday. Trading is likely to stay thin this week as investors
await key events including U.S. jobs data on Friday and the
outcome of the Olympics bidding on Saturday.
