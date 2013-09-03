Nikkei climbs to 3-week high as upbeat global factory data buoy mood

TOKYO, Sept 3 Japan's Nikkei share average advanced 3 percent to a near three-week high on Tuesday as fresh signs of a pickup in global manufacturing activity and a delay in potential U.S. military action against Syria helped boost risk appetite. The benchmark Nikkei gained 405.52 points to 13,978.44, a level not seen since August 15, adding to a 1.4 percent rise on Monday. It is up 34 percent this year, but is down 12 percent since its May peak. The broader Topix gained 2.8 percent to 1,149.18 in relatively subdued trade, with 2.43 billion shares changing hands. Financials advanced, while index heavyweight Fast Retailing Co Ltd jumped 4 percent. Blue-chip exporters were also in demand on the back of a weak yen, with Toyota Motor Corp rising 3.7 percent. Analysts said trading volume is likely to stay relatively light this week as investors await key events including U.S. jobs data due out on Friday and the outcome of Tokyo's bid for the 2020 Summer Olympics due on Saturday.