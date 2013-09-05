版本:
Nikkei ekes out slim gains; U.S. payrolls, Olympics-bid decision eyed

TOKYO, Sept 5 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
up for a fourth day in choppy trade on Thursday as investors
awaited key events this week, including U.S. jobs data and a
decision on Tokyo's bid to host the 2020 Summer Olympics, while
the auto sector outperformed on the back of strong U.S. auto
sales.
    The benchmark Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 14,064.82.
It rose to a new four-week high of 14,156.50 earlier before
briefly dipping into negative territory.
    The broader Topix gained 0.l percent to 1,157.84.
    U.S. payroll data for August is due out on Friday and on
Saturday, a final decision on which city will host the 2020
Summer Olympics is expected.

