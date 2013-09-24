版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 24日 星期二 10:08 BJT

Nikkei dips on Fed taper concerns; iPhone suppliers shine

* Nikkei vulnerable to profit-taking - traders
    * iPhone suppliers buck overall market weakness
    * Hopes for "Abenomics" support market - analyst

    By Ayai Tomisawa
    TOKYO, Sept 24 Japan's Nikkei share average
eased on Tuesday, tracking a fall on Wall Street after Federal
Reserve officials suggested the U.S. central bank could still
begin scaling back its monetary stimulus later this year.
    Bellwether exporters lost ground, with Toyota Motor Corp
 falling 0.8 percent, Honda Motor Co shedding
0.5 percent and Sony Corp dropping 2.3 percent.
    But iPhone suppliers bucked the overall weakness after Apple
Inc sold 9 million new iPhones during their first three
days in stores.
    Murata Manufacturing Co rose 1.8 percent, Japan
Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd gained 2.4 percent
and Foster Electric Co added 0.7 percent.
    The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 14,653.96 in
mid-morning trade, moving away from a nine-week high of
14,816.65 hit last Friday. Traders say the market is susceptible
to profit-taking after adding 2.3 percent last week and
following a long weekend. Japanese markets were closed on Monday
for a national holiday.
    The Topix dropped 0.7 percent to 1,210.60.
    On Monday, U.S. stocks declined after William Dudley,
president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said in a
speech the timeline that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke articulated
in June for scaling back the central bank's stimulus measures is
"still very much intact," as long as the economy keeps
improving.
    Still, selling in the Japanese market is likely be limited
on expectations that the government will announce a strategy to
bolster the economy in October, analysts said.
    "The Nikkei will likely stay resilient despite worries in
the global market," said Yoshiyuki Kondo, an analyst at Daiwa
Securities. "Hopes for 'Abenomics' are likely to support the
Japanese market."
    Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will make a final decision on Oct.
1 about whether to lift the tax to 8 percent from 5 percent in
April.
    Traders said foreign investors had priced in that the
planned tax hike will happen, so therefore, as long as the
government proceeds with the plan, there will be no impact.
    "If the government decides not to raise the consumption tax,
foreigners will get disappointed and sell," said Makoto Kikuchi,
the chief executive of Myojo Asset Management. "Investors have
bought Japanese stocks based on hopes that the government will
act decisively."  
    The government is also considering lowering corporate taxes
as part of economic stimulus to offset the impact from a
scheduled sales tax hike.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐