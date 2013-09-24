Nikkei edges down as Fed taper concerns weigh

TOKYO, Sept 24 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down in choppy trade on Tuesday after Federal Reserve officials suggested the U.S. central bank could still begin scaling back its monetary stimulus later this year. The Nikkei dropped 0.1 percent to 14,732.61, moving away from a nine-week high of 14,816.65 hit last Friday. The Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,214.87.