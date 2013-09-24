Nikkei edges down as Fed taper concerns weigh

BRIEF-Hawk Ridge Capital Management reports 6.5 pct passive stake in Apptio
* Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 31 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2p2i4yc Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Sept 24 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down in choppy trade on Tuesday after Federal Reserve officials suggested the U.S. central bank could still begin scaling back its monetary stimulus later this year. The Nikkei dropped 0.1 percent to 14,732.61, moving away from a nine-week high of 14,816.65 hit last Friday. The Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,214.87.
* Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 31 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2p2i4yc Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, April 11 China Southern Airlines Co Ltd has flown its inaugural Guangzhou to Mexico City flight, via Vancouver, the first route operated by a domestic Chinese carrier to the Latin American nation, the Mexican government said on Tuesday.
TORONTO, April 11 Cenovus Energy Inc has 75 percent of financing in place for its C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion) acquisition of ConocoPhillips' oil and gas assets, Cenovus Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday.