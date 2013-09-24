版本:
Nikkei edges down as Fed taper concerns weigh

TOKYO, Sept 24 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged down in choppy trade on Tuesday after Federal Reserve
officials suggested the U.S. central bank could still begin
scaling back its monetary stimulus later this year.
    The Nikkei dropped 0.1 percent to 14,732.61, moving
away from a nine-week high of 14,816.65 hit last Friday. The
Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,214.87.
