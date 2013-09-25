Nikkei drops on US concern; Tokyo Electron soars on multi-billion dollar takeover

BRIEF-Atac Resources announces property earn-in agreement with Barrick Gold Corp
* Atac Resources Ltd. announces property earn-in agreement with Barrick Gold Corporation
TOKYO, Sept 25 Japan's Nikkei share average eased for a second day on Wednesday hit by concerns about a possible U.S. government shutdown, while Tokyo Electron Ltd bucked overall weakness on news of a $7 billion-plus takeover of the tech company by Applied Materials Inc. The Nikkei shed 0.8 percent to 14,620.53, moving away from a nine-week high of 14,816.65 hit last Friday. The Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,211.15.
* Atac Resources Ltd. announces property earn-in agreement with Barrick Gold Corporation
* Indexes up: Dow 0.41 pct, S&P 0.37 pct, Nasdaq 0.38 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Originated $97.1 million in new middle-market investment commitments during three months ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: