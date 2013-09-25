版本:
2013年 9月 25日

Nikkei drops on US concern; Tokyo Electron soars on multi-billion dollar takeover

TOKYO, Sept 25 Japan's Nikkei share average
eased for a second day on Wednesday hit by concerns about a
possible U.S. government shutdown, while Tokyo Electron Ltd
 bucked overall weakness on news of a $7 billion-plus
takeover of the tech company by Applied Materials Inc.
     The Nikkei shed 0.8 percent to 14,620.53, moving
away from a nine-week high of 14,816.65 hit last Friday. The
Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,211.15.
