版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 26日 星期四 14:31 BJT

Nikkei rises on hopes for tax cut and for share-buying by pension fund

TOKYO, Sept 26 The Nikkei average snapped a
three-day losing streak on Thursday, lifted by a media report
saying the government might cut corporate taxes and on
speculation a huge state pension fund could increase how much it
invests in stocks.
     The benchmark Nikkei advanced 1.2 percent to
14,799.12, after falling as much as 1.4 percent during the
session amid worries about a deadlock over its budget and debt
ceiling. The broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to
1,220.49 in to moderate trade, with 3.05 billion shares changing
hands.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐