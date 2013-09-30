版本:
Nikkei drops most in 6 weeks as U.S. political concerns bite

TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan's Nikkei stock average
logged its biggest drop in six weeks on Monday as investors went
into risk-off mode and took profits on recent gainers amid
growing concerns over a possible U.S. government shutdown.
    The benchmark Nikkei shed 2.1 percent to 14,455.80,
its biggest one-day fall since Aug. 20. But the index rose 8
percent this month, posting its first monthly gain in five, and
is up 39 percent this year.
    The broader Topix dropped 1.9 percent to 1,194.10.
Trading volume was at a three-week low, with 2.70 billion shares
changing hands.
    Market participants were also awaiting an announcement by
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the government's economic growth
and tax strategy on Tuesday.
