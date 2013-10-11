Nikkei up for 4th day, posts biggest gain in 3 weeks on US deal hopes

TOKYO, Oct 11 Japan's Nikkei stock average
climbed 1.5 percent on Friday, posting its biggest one-day gain
in three weeks, as signs of progress towards ending the U.S.
fiscal standoff bolstered investor sentiment and lifted
exporters like Nikon Corp.
The benchmark Nikkei gained 210.03 points to
14,404.74, its highest close since Oct. 1. For the week, it
added 2.7 percent.
The broader Topix advanced 1.6 percent to 1,197.17.
Trading volume was moderate with 2.48 billion shares changing
hands, boosted by the settlement of Nikkei 225 options.
Although questions remained over whether a deal could be
reached in the next week, risk-taking sentiment was helped by
signals that U.S. lawmakers looked ready to end a crisis that
has shuttered much of the government and pushed the country
close to default.
Japanese financial markets will be closed on Monday for a
public holiday.