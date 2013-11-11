Nikkei jumps 1.3 pct on U.S. economic recovery hopes

By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, Nov 11 Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 1.3 percent on Monday, rebounding from a one-month low as an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report put to bed any lingering concerns about the pace of economic recovery. The Nikkei gained 183.04 points to 14,269.84, and the Topix rose 0.8 percent to 1,185.65. U.S. employers took on 204,000 new employees last month, almost double the expected 125,000 and defying expectations that the partial government shutdown would hamper job growth. The strong data also raised the prospect the Federal Reserve may soon decide to start winding down its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying programme, though Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested it was in no hurry to taper.