REFILE-Nikkei posts biggest rise in 2 months; exporters gain on weak yen

TOKYO, Nov 12 Japanese stocks rose to a near three-week high on Tuesday, as exporters benefited from a softer yen although contractors sagged after their earnings disappointed the market. The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 2.2 percent to 14,588.68, the highest since Oct. 23 and posted the biggest daily percentage gain since early September. The Topix rose 1.7 percent to 1,205.41, with all of its 33 sub-sectors in positive territory. The dollar rose as high as 99.59 yen, its highest since Sept. 20, lifting exporters like Sony Corp and Advantest Corp, which climbed 3.6 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively. However, contractors were weak, with Obayashi Corp losing 3.0 percent and Kajima Corp slumping 5.8 percent after releasing poor results.