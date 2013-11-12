REFILE-Nikkei posts biggest rise in 2 months; exporters gain on weak yen

TOKYO, Nov 12 Japanese stocks rose to a near
three-week high on Tuesday, as exporters benefited from a softer
yen although contractors sagged after their earnings
disappointed the market.
The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 2.2 percent
to 14,588.68, the highest since Oct. 23 and posted the biggest
daily percentage gain since early September.
The Topix rose 1.7 percent to 1,205.41, with all of
its 33 sub-sectors in positive territory.
The dollar rose as high as 99.59 yen, its highest
since Sept. 20, lifting exporters like Sony Corp and
Advantest Corp, which climbed 3.6 percent and 3.2
percent, respectively.
However, contractors were weak, with Obayashi Corp
losing 3.0 percent and Kajima Corp slumping 5.8 percent
after releasing poor results.