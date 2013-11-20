Nikkei edges down as financials retreat; focus on US data

UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
TOKYO, Nov 20 Japan's Nikkei share average eased on Wednesday as recent outperformers including banks and non-life insurers pulled back, while investors awaited a burst of U.S. data for clues to the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 15,076.08 in choppy trade after gaining as much as 0.5 percent in the morning session, nearing a six-month high of 15,273.61 marked on Monday. The Topix shed 0.3 percent to 1,233.43. Investor focus is now on the minutes of the Fed's October policy meeting and a flurry of U.S. data, including retail sales and inflation, due later in the day.
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.