Nikkei edges down as financials retreat; focus on US data

TOKYO, Nov 20 Japan's Nikkei share average eased on Wednesday as recent outperformers including banks and non-life insurers pulled back, while investors awaited a burst of U.S. data for clues to the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 15,076.08 in choppy trade after gaining as much as 0.5 percent in the morning session, nearing a six-month high of 15,273.61 marked on Monday. The Topix shed 0.3 percent to 1,233.43. Investor focus is now on the minutes of the Fed's October policy meeting and a flurry of U.S. data, including retail sales and inflation, due later in the day.