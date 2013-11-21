Nikkei jumps 1.9 pct as foreign buying, pension fund plan spur risk appetite

TOKYO, Nov 21 Japan's Nikkei share average soared 1.9 percent to six-month highs on Thursday, galvanized by a jump in foreign buying and plans by a major government fund to invest more of its $2 trillion funds in riskier assets. The Nikkei added 289.52 points to 15,365.60, also helped by a weaker yen spurring exporters higher. The index rose as high as 15,377.00 earlier, the best mark since May 23. The Topix gained 1.0 percent to 1,246.31. On Thursday, the Bank Of Japan maintained its two-year asset purchase programme as expected.