Nikkei rallies on weak yen, sets sights on 5-1/2 year peak

* SoftBank extends Friday's gains on Loeb's stake revelation
* Hedge funds seen picking up automaker shares
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Nov 25 Japan's Nikkei topped a six-month
peak on Monday, propelled by exporters with the yen trapped at a
multi-month trough against the dollar and investors expecting
the Bank of Japan to maintain its stimulus drive even as the
U.S. Federal Reserve tapers off.
Index heavyweight SoftBank Corp surged 3.8 percent
to a 13-year high, building on Friday's 2.3 percent rise after
hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb revealed a $1 billion-plus stake
in the mobile operator.
"People are starting to realise and appreciate the fact that
it holds a lot of Alibaba. It's not just a Japan stock anymore,
it's a global stock now, so it is sort of re-rating there," a
Tokyo-based senior trader at a foreign bank said.
SoftBank, which holds some 30 percent in Alibaba, China's
biggest e-commerce company, was the top-weighted gainer in the
Nikkei and the most-traded on the main board.
The Nikkei was up 1.3 percent at 15,575.34, within
sight of a 5-1/2 year peak of 15,942.60 reached on May 23.
Risk appetite also got a boost after the Standard & Poor's
500 close above 1,800 for the first time, while the Dow
Jones industrial average ended at another record high
above 16,000.
"We are finally starting to see some people picking up
autos, and we are quite active in the core names," the senior
trader said, adding that hedge funds were the main buyers.
The weaker yen helped lift the appeal of currency-sensitive
exporters, with Honda Motor Co Ltd, Panasonic Corp
, TDK Corp and Yokogawa Electric Corp
up between 1.1 and 3.4 percent.
The yen slumped to 4-1/2 month low of 101.47 yen to the
dollar on Monday. Data showed currency speculators increased net
short positions in the Japanese currency to the most in six
years, reflecting a belief the Bank of Japan will stay the most
aggressive in maintaining its stimulus campaign among major
central banks.
Powered by massive fiscal and monetary stimulus, the
benchmark Nikkei has risen 50 percent this year, gunning for its
best yearly performance since 1972.
The broader Topix index gained 0.7 percent to
1,257.72 in mid-morning trade, with volume at 33 percent of full
daily average for the past 90 trading days.
Fast Retailing Co Ltd rose 2.5 percent after the
Wall Street Journal, citing two sources, said the operator of
Uniqlo fashion chain is planning a secondary listing in Hong
Kong.
Sharp Corp jumped 4.4 percent, adding to a 8.4
percent rally in the previous session after the Nikkei newspaper
said the display producer would supply Chinese telecom maker ZTE
Corp with its power-saving IGZO display panels.