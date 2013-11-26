版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 26日 星期二 14:14 BJT

Nikkei steps back from 6-mth high as exporters sag on profit-taking

TOKYO, Nov 26 Japanese stocks retreated from a
6-month high on Tuesday as a pause in the weak yen trend
triggered profit-taking on exporters, which led the market's
recent frenetic rise.
    The Nikkei ended 0.7 percent lower at 15,515.24
after climbing to 15,619.13 on the previous day, within sight of
a 5-1/2-year peak reached in May. The Topix shed 0.5
percent to 1,253.02.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐