Nikkei ends flat as market cautious on rapid gains, U.S. data eyed

TOKYO, Dec 2 Japanese stocks ended flat in
choppy trade on Monday as investors turned cautious after the
market's recent rapid gains and awaited major U.S. economic
data.
The Nikkei stock average ended 0.04 percent lower at
15,655.07 points after trading in and out of positive territory
earlier. But it is still within sight of a 5-1/2 year peak of
15,942.60 marked on May 23.
Last month, the Nikkei gained 9.3 percent on the back of
strong corporate earnings and a weaker yen.
On the U.S. data calendar, nonfarm payrolls data for
November is scheduled for release on Friday. The Institute for
Supply Management's factory index will be released later on
Monday, and the ISM services index is due out on Wednesday.