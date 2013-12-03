Nikkei hits highest closing level in 6 years as yen tumbles

BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of Savanna common shares
* Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of savanna common shares and extension of period for tender of additional Savanna common shares under its offer
TOKYO, Dec 3 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to its highest close in six years on Tuesday as a slide in the yen on the back of speculation of further monetary easing from the Bank of Japan triggered buying in a wide range of large cap stocks. The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent higher at 15,749.66, its highest close since Dec. 12, 2007. The broader Topix index gained 0.3 percent to 1,262.54, with 2.69 billion shares changing hands, hitting a more than one-week high. The dollar hit a six-month high of 103.38 yen, also bolstered by data showing the U.S. Institute for Supply Management's index of national factory activity rose in November to its best showing since April 2011.
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations
April 7 Morgan Stanley shareholders will again vote on an investor proposal from the AFL-CIO union that would prohibit stock awards from vesting for bank executives who resign for government service.