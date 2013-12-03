版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 3日 星期二 14:29 BJT

Nikkei hits highest closing level in 6 years as yen tumbles

TOKYO, Dec 3 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to its highest close in six years on Tuesday as a slide in the
yen on the back of speculation of further monetary easing from
the Bank of Japan triggered buying in a wide range of large cap
stocks.
    The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent higher at 15,749.66,
its highest close since Dec. 12, 2007.
    The broader Topix index gained 0.3 percent to
1,262.54, with 2.69 billion shares changing hands, hitting a
more than one-week high.
    The dollar hit a six-month high of 103.38 yen, also
bolstered by data showing the U.S. Institute for Supply
Management's index of national factory activity rose in November
to its best showing since April 2011.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐