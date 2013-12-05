Nikkei eases as nervous investors await U.S. jobs report

By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Dec 5 Japan's Nikkei fell on Thursday,
adding to the previous session's worst one-day drop in six
weeks, as investors stayed cautious ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs
report that may give more clues as to when the Federal Reserve
will reduce its stimulus.
The Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent to 15,344.62, dipping
further from Tuesday's six-year closing high. The index shed 2.2
percent in the previous session, despite the fact that the Bank
of Japan put 20.8 billion yen ($203 million) into
exchange-traded funds to support the market.
"Starting from two days back, people are starting to get
quite nervous about the market. The yen moved to 103.3, yet the
market didn't react as much as people expected," a Tokyo-based
senior trader at a European bank said, pointing to only a mild
market gain.
"Yesterday the Nikkei dropped below 15,550 which got more
people nervous because people at the moment are overly bullish,"
he said, adding that hedge funds were shorting the market on
Wednesday while long-only investors were starting to take
profits.
Index heavyweight Fast Retailing Co Ltd dropped 0.7
percent, though it is still up 77 percent this year.
Currency-sensitive exporters were also weaker, with Toyota
Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co Ltd, Sony Corp
and Toshiba Corp down between 0.5 and 0.7
percent.
The change of mood in the stock market came as the yen
bounced further from a six-month low versus the dollar, with
investors cutting their bearish bet on the Japanese currency
before the November U.S. nonfarm payrolls report.
A string of economic data has suggested the recovery in the
United States is gathering pace. Figures showed on Wednesday
that U.S. private-sector hiring rose in November at the fastest
clip in a year.
A weak yen in general tends to boost sentiment in Japanese
equities as investors expect earnings for exporters will be
lifted by a cheap currency.
STELLAR YEAR SINCE 1972?
Still, the benchmark Nikkei is up about 48 percent this
year, buoyed by the yen weakness after Japan's aggressive fiscal
and monetary stimulus. If the gains were to hold for the rest of
the year, it would be the Nikkei's best yearly rise since 1972.
In terms of valuations, Japanese equities carried a 12-month
forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5, below a 10-year average
of 16 and the U.S. Standard & Poor's 500's 15.1,
according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
The broader Topix index dipped 0.1 percent to
1,240.34, with volume at 25 percent of full daily average for
the past 90 trading days.
Foreign investors ploughed 368.7 billion yen into Japanese
equities in the week through Nov. 30, Ministry of Finance data
showed on Thursday, bringing the total to 13.7 trillion yen
year-to-date. That compared with 2.13 trillion yen for the whole
of 2012.