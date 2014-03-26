版本:
Nikkei rises after U.S. data, fails to break above key resistance

TOKYO, March 26 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose on Wednesday on strong U.S. consumer confidence data and
easing concerns over the Ukraine crisis, though it failed to
break a key technical resistance level.
    The Nikkei tacked on 0.4 percent to 14,477.16, 
underperforming many of its regional peers and stalling before
the 200-day moving average of 14,513.21.
    The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,172.07
with 2.44 billion shares changing hands, in line with the
average in the past 20 days. The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400
 rose 0.8 percent to 10,611.83.
    

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
