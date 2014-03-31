Nikkei hits 3-week high on soft yen, but posts worst quarter in seven

TOKYO, March 31 Japan's Nikkei share average hit a three-week closing high on Monday, with exporters leading the way on a weaker yen, but The index posted its worst quarterly performance in nearly two years. Traders also suspect the market also got a lift from window dressing by fund managers as books close for the fiscal year-end on Monday. The benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.9 percent to 14,827.83, its highest level since March 12. On the quarter, however, the index shed 9 percent to mark its first quarterly decline in 1-1/2 years and the worst quarterly performance in seven quarters. The broader Topix climbed 1.4 percent to 1,202.89 in relatively subdued trade, with 2.09 billion shares changing hands. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a recently introduced gauge comprised of companies with a high return on equity and robust corporate governance, gained 1.4 percent to 10,893.94. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)