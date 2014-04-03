版本:
Nikkei rises to 3-week high on China hopes, weak yen after solid U.S. data

TOKYO, April 3 Japanese stocks rose to a
three-week high on Thursday, helped by gains in construction
equipment makers on news China is taking steps to stimulate its
economy, and as the dollar hit a 10-week high to the yen after
solid U.S. economic data.
    The Nikkei ended 0.8 percent higher to 15,071.88
points, the highest close since March 11.
   The broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to 1,216.77. The
JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a gauge comprised of companies
with a high return on equity and robust corporate governance,
added 0.6 percent to 11,029.28.
   

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
