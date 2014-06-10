Nikkei falls to a 1-week low; MUFG rises on brokerage upgrade

TOKYO, June 10 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a one-week low on Tuesday in choppy trade as investors took profits after the weak yen trend paused, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose on a brokerage upgrade. The Nikkei shed 0.9 percent to 14,994.80, the lowest closing since June 2. The broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent to 1,228.73, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 0.5 percent to 11,190.69. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)