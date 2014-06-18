版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 18日 星期三 14:10 BJT

Nikkei rises to 1 1/2-week high; financials track U.S. counterparts

TOKYO, June 18 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a 1 1/2-week high on Wednesday, as the yen weakened on strong
U.S. consumer prices data, while financial stocks tracked the
performances of their U.S. counterparts.
    The market is focused on the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
    The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 15,115.80, the
highest closing level since June 9.
    The broader Topix gained 0.9 percent to 1,249.15,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.8 percent
to 11,365.37.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐