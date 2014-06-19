Nikkei jumps to 4-1/2-month high in active trade on Fed optimism

BRIEF-Parkland reports $500 mln senior note offering
* Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 19 Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 1.6 percent to a 4-1/2-month high on Thursday after the Federal Reserve expressed confidence on the U.S. economy and committed to its dovish monetary policy, which spurred buying from foreign investors. The Nikkei rose 245.36 points to 15,361.16, its highest close since Jan. 29. The broader Topix soared 1.6 percent to 1,269.04 in active trade, with 2.78 billion shares changing hands - the highest since May 30. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 1.6 percent to 11,548.81. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks customers for their patience; substation scheduled for modernization
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of two large California public retirement systems said Friday they are voting against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's phony-account scandal.