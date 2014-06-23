CORRECTED-Nikkei hits 5-mth closing high on Fed policy hopes, China PMI

(Corrects trading volume in 4th paragraph to 1.96 billion shares, not 1.67 billion) TOKYO, June 23 Japanese shares edged up to a five-month closing high on Monday after an upbeat survey on Chinese manufacturing activity added to the positive mood from the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish policy stance. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.1 percent to 15,369.28, its highest closing since Jan. 29. Trading was choppy, with some investors taking profits from recent gains as the Nikkei has risen almost 10 percent in just over a month from a low below 14,000 hit on May 21. The broader Topix eased 0.1 percent to 1,267.48, with 1.96 billion shares changing hands, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.1 percent to 11,537.06. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Matt Driskill)