Nikkei falls to 1-week low, Abe plan gets muted reaction

BRIEF-Chevron announces sale of wholly-owned Bangladesh units
* Entered into an agreement to sell shares of its wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries operating in Bangladesh to Himalaya Energy Co. Ltd
TOKYO, June 25 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a one-week low on Wednesday as investors took profits from recent rallies, while the government's widely-anticipated growth strategy met a muted market reaction. Taking its cue from Wall Street's losses overnight, the Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 15,266.61, the lowest closing level since June 18. The broader Topix fell 0.6 percent to 1,260.83 while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.6 percent to 11,472.04. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
FRANKFURT, April 24 The table below details the building plans of Germany's power plant operators based on information gathered by industry association BDEW and presented at the annual Hanover industrial fair on Monday. BDEW, which mainly represents power-generating utilities, said 55 units representing around 25,332 megawatts (MW) of capacity could be built in theory. But at the moment, BDEW members have cast doubts on plans for many units due to the largely unprofitable
DUBAI/SINGAPORE, April 24 Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) announced a takeover of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS on Monday, adding more than 200 planes to its fleet.