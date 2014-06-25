版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 25日 星期三 14:11 BJT

Nikkei falls to 1-week low, Abe plan gets muted reaction

TOKYO, June 25 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to a one-week low on Wednesday as investors took profits from
recent rallies, while the government's widely-anticipated growth
strategy met a muted market reaction.
    Taking its cue from Wall Street's losses overnight, the
Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 15,266.61, the lowest
closing level since June 18.
    The broader Topix fell 0.6 percent to 1,260.83 while
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.6 percent to
11,472.04.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐