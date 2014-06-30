Nikkei bounces back to end up on month and quarter, window-dressing cited

TOKYO, June 30 Japanese shares rebounded on Monday after a sharp sell-off in the previous session, supported by fund managers' quarter-end window-dressing as well as Wall Street's advance, posting modest gains on the month and the quarter. The benchmark Nikkei, which lost 1.4 percent on Friday to suffer its biggest daily slide in six weeks, added 0.4 percent to 15,162.10. The index rose 2.3 percent for the April-June quarter and 3.6 percent for the month of June, which was its biggest monthly gain in six months. However, the Nikkei was still down 6.9 percent since the start of this year. The broader Topix climbed 0.8 percent to 1,262.56 in moderate trade, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.7 percent to 11,466.23. On the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, 86 percent of shares rose while only nine percent of shares fell, an unusually uneven balance when the overall gain in the Topix is less than one percent. Market players said this pointed to window-dressing. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Eric Meijer)