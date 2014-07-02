版本:
Nikkei scales fresh 1-week high on strong U.S. data

TOKYO, July 2 Tokyo's Nikkei share average edged
up to a fresh one-week closing-high helped by strong
manufacturing activity in the United States, Japan's biggest
export market.
    The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent up at 15,369.97, the
highest closing level since June 24. During the day, it rose as
high as 15,444.63, the best intraday level since January 24.
    The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,280.78,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.4 percent to
11,641.13.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
