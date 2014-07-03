版本:
Nikkei snaps 3-day winning streak as market awaits U.S. payrolls

TOKYO, July 3 Japanese stocks dropped on
Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak as investors took
a breather from recent gains as they awaited the outcome of the
U.S. jobs data later in the day. 
    Toshiba Corp, however, soared on a report that its
U.S. subsidiary is expected to win a deal in Bulgaria.
    The Nikkei share average ended 0.1 percent lower at
15,348.29.
    The broader Topix shed 0.2 percent to 1,278.59, and
the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 0.2 percent to
11,614.45.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
