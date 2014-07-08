Nikkei drops as pension buying slows, Wall St sags

UAE's Etihad Airways appoints new boss in charge of airline stakes
DUBAI, April 24 Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways on Monday said it had appointed Robin Kamark as chief executive officer, Airline Equity Partners.
TOKYO, July 8 Japanese shares dropped on Tuesday, pressured by an apparent halt in buying by public pension funds, losses on Wall Street and caution ahead of corporate earnings. Japan's Nikkei share average fell 0.4 percent to 15,314.41. It touched its lowest level in a week, but held above major support from its 25-day moving average around 15,195. The broader Topix fell 0.3 percent to 1,275.70 with trading volume about 15 percent above the average in the past three months while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.4 percent to 11,578.90. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)
April 24 Lodging real estate investment trust RLJ Lodging Trust said on Monday it agreed to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc, making it one of the top lodging REITs an enterprise value of $7 billion.
April 24 Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp posted a bigger quarterly loss due to higher costs of moving some rigs to meet a jump in demand from U.S. shale producers.