Nikkei drops as pension buying slows, Wall St sags

TOKYO, July 8 Japanese shares dropped on Tuesday, pressured by an apparent halt in buying by public pension funds, losses on Wall Street and caution ahead of corporate earnings. Japan's Nikkei share average fell 0.4 percent to 15,314.41. It touched its lowest level in a week, but held above major support from its 25-day moving average around 15,195. The broader Topix fell 0.3 percent to 1,275.70 with trading volume about 15 percent above the average in the past three months while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.4 percent to 11,578.90. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)