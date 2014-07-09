版本:
2014年 7月 9日

Nikkei drops to 1-1/2-week low on strong yen, China data

TOKYO, July 9 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to a 1-1/2-week low on Wednesday as the stronger yen hurt
exporters, while cooler-than-expected China inflation data also
soured sentiment.
    Risk appetite was also curbed as investors stayed cautious
before the earnings season. 
    The Nikkei ended 0.1 percent lower to 15,302.65, its
lowest closing level since June 30.
    The broader Topix slipped 0.4 percent to 1,270.82,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.2 percent to
11,551.84.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
