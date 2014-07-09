Nikkei drops to 1-1/2-week low on strong yen, China data

BRIEF-Enterprise Financial Services Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TOKYO, July 9 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1-1/2-week low on Wednesday as the stronger yen hurt exporters, while cooler-than-expected China inflation data also soured sentiment. Risk appetite was also curbed as investors stayed cautious before the earnings season. The Nikkei ended 0.1 percent lower to 15,302.65, its lowest closing level since June 30. The broader Topix slipped 0.4 percent to 1,270.82, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.2 percent to 11,551.84. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Savanna announces change of control offer for outstanding senior notes and temporary waiver from syndicated credit facility lenders
* Barrick Gold Corp says total debt was reduced by $178 million in Q1