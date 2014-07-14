版本:
Nikkei snaps longest losing streak since the launch of Abenomics

TOKYO, July 14 Japan's Nikkei average gained
ground on Monday, ending its longest losing streak since the
"Abenomics" rally started in November 2012, led by retail buying
of small- and medium-cap stocks and speculative buying of index
futures.
    The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 15,296.82,
surfacing above its 25-day moving average of 15,224.18, to end a
five-day slide after euro zone banking jitters faded and lifted
Wall Street shares on Friday.
    But many institutional investors stayed on the sidelines
ahead of a barrage of events this week, including the Bank of
Japan's policy meeting.
    The broader Topix advanced 0.8 percent to 1,265.46
in light trade, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added
0.8 percent to 11,509.01.

 (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
