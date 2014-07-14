Nikkei snaps longest losing streak since the launch of Abenomics

BRIEF-ORACLE NETSUITE GLOBAL BUSINESS UNIT PLANS INCREASE DATA CENTER FOOTPRINT TO 11
* ORACLE NETSUITE GLOBAL BUSINESS UNIT SAYS PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE ITS DATA CENTER FOOTPRINT FROM FIVE DATA CENTERS GLOBALLY TO 11
TOKYO, July 14 Japan's Nikkei average gained ground on Monday, ending its longest losing streak since the "Abenomics" rally started in November 2012, led by retail buying of small- and medium-cap stocks and speculative buying of index futures. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 15,296.82, surfacing above its 25-day moving average of 15,224.18, to end a five-day slide after euro zone banking jitters faded and lifted Wall Street shares on Friday. But many institutional investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a barrage of events this week, including the Bank of Japan's policy meeting. The broader Topix advanced 0.8 percent to 1,265.46 in light trade, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.8 percent to 11,509.01. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled a willingness to place limits on where corporations can be sued in a dispute involving drug maker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, a potential setback to plaintiffs' lawyers who try to bring suits in friendly courts.
* Says its unit Obrascon Huarte Lain Desarrollos SL has closed sale of a 51 percent stake in the companies holding Mayakoba hotels and El Camaleon golf course to RLH Properties SAB de CV