Nikkei rises to 1-week high on Wall Street gains; BOJ awaited

* A cut in BOJ growth view may add to expectations for easing - analysts * All of Topix's 33 subsectors rise * Fed Chair Janet Yellen's testimony awaited * Otsuka soars on new drug application to FDA By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, July 15 Japan's Nikkei share average climbed on Tuesday with all sectors rising, helped by gains on Wall Street on Citigroup's strong earnings and a merger and acquisition deal in the healthcare industry. The market was awaiting the outcome of the Bank Of Japan's policy meeting later in the day. The BOJ is set to maintain its stimulus programme and its projection that inflation will approach its 2 percent target next year, though it may slightly cut its economic growth forecast. The Nikkei gained 0.9 percent to 15,432.65 points by mid-morning after rising as high as 15,441.54, the highest since July 7. Investors are focused on BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's speech after the meeting. Analysts said that if he cuts this year's economic growth forecast, it may reinforce market expectations that the central bank will have to launch more monetary easing later this year. "A direct short-term impact to the stock market (if Kuroda cuts the growth view) should be limited as long as he keeps the 2 percent inflation target," said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities. "But in the mid-term, expectations for monetary easing during the second half of the year may rise." Investors were also awaiting U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's congressional testimony later in the day for signs on when U.S. interest rates will rise. Exporters were strong, with Honda Motor Co rising 1.9 percent, Nikon Corp adding 1.2 percent and Advantest Corp advancing 1.5 percent. Otsuka Holdings soared 2.3 percent after the drugmaker and H Lundbeck A/S submitted a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for "brexpiprazolea", a drug to treat schizophrenia and depression. The broader Topix gained 0.9 percent to 1,276.33 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.9 percent to 11,609.19. (Editing by Kim Coghill)