版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 18日 星期五 14:14 BJT

Nikkei posts biggest drop in 3 weeks, downing of Malaysia jet hits mood

TOKYO, July 18 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped to a one-week low on Friday and posted its biggest
one-day fall in three weeks as investors turned risk averse on
news a Malaysian Airlines passenger jet was shot down near the
Ukraine-Russia border.
    The Nikkei ended 1.0 percent lower to 15,215.71, the
lowest closing level since July 11. At one point, the index was
down as much as 1.7 percent.
    For the week, the benchmark rose 0.3 percent.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.8 percent to 1,263.29,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.7 percent to
11,505.50.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐