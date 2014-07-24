Nikkei edges down as market awaits earnings; Gaza concern curbs risk appetites

BRIEF-Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings
TOKYO, July 24 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday in choppy trade as investors awaited Japanese quarterly results, while geopolitical worries about Gaza curbed risk appetites, offsetting a strong private survey on Chinese manufacturing. The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent lower at 15,284.42 after trading in positive territory earlier. The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,269.86, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.2 percent to 11,563.00. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings
KENOSHA, Wis., April 18 President Donald Trump on Tuesday will order federal agencies to look at tightening a temporary visa program used to bring high-skilled foreign workers to the United States, as he tries to carry out his campaign pledges to put "America First."
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged on Tuesday that his company would do all it could to prevent postings of incidents such as Sunday's fatal shooting in Cleveland, which was visible on the social media site for two hours.