Nikkei scales 6-month high on weaker yen, robust earnings

* Weak U.S. housing data offset by strong earnings
    * Market focused on FOMC, U.S. jobs data this week

    TOKYO, July 29 Tokyo shares rose to a fresh
six-month closing high on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and
robust earnings from blue chips like Nissan Motor Co,
suggesting some sectors were weathering the impact of a recent
sales tax hike. 
    The Nikkei ended up 88.67 points at 15,618.07, its
highest close since late January.
    Nissan gained 1.9 percent after the automaker's April-June
operating profit rose a higher-than-expected 13.4 percent to
122.6 billion yen ($1.20 billion). 
    The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,290.41,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.4 percent to
46.37.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)
