版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 30日 星期三 14:06 BJT

Nikkei rises for 4th day as strong earnings offset weak industrial data

TOKYO, July 30 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
for a fourth day in choppy trade on Wednesday, as strong
corporate earnings led by Honda Motor Co and Tokyo
Electron Ltd eclipsed weak industrial output data.
    The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent higher to 15,646.23,
the highest closing price since Jan. 23.
    The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,292.24,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also advanced 0.1
percent, to 11,770.70.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐