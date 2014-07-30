Nikkei rises for 4th day as strong earnings offset weak industrial data

TOKYO, July 30 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a fourth day in choppy trade on Wednesday, as strong corporate earnings led by Honda Motor Co and Tokyo Electron Ltd eclipsed weak industrial output data. The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent higher to 15,646.23, the highest closing price since Jan. 23. The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,292.24, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also advanced 0.1 percent, to 11,770.70. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)