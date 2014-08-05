REFILE-Nikkei edges down as weak yen trend pauses; majors' earnings awaited

(Fixes spelling error in first paragraph) * Nikkei finds support at 15,400 - technical analyst * Toyota, Sapporo, Daikin scheduled to report results after close By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, Aug 5 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down in choppy trade on Tuesday morning, extending its declines into a fourth day as the weak yen trend paused, while the market awaited clues from Japanese corporate earnings such as Toyota Motor Corp. The Nikkei dropped 0.2 percent to 15,440.25 in mid-morning trade after flirting with positive territory. The index dropped 0.3 percent on Monday hit by concerns over Argentina's default and Portuguese banking problems. Analysts said that investors are relieved after Portugal's decision to rescue Banco Espirito Santo and earnings from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway . "The impact from negative news overseas hit Japanese shares, but because the Nikkei has been supported above 15,400, there may not be a serious correction," said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities. He said that investors are focused on individual Japanese companies' earnings for the time being. Isuzu Motors Ltd soared 5.4 percent after the truck maker's April-June earnings showed solid progress towards its six-month forecast through September. Bucking the trend, Japan Steel Works tumbled 7.3 percent after the company's April-June operating profit fell 68.8 percent to 385 million yen ($3.75 million). Exporters were mixed, with Honda Motor Co falling 0.3 percent, Panasonic Corp dropping 1.0 percent and Nikon Corp rising 0.3 percent. The dollar was in a holding pattern against the yen, trading at 102.56, having touched a near four-month high of 103.15 last week. On Tuesday, companies including Toyota, Sapporo Holdings Ltd and Daikin Industries Ltd will report their quarterly results after the market close. The broader Topix fell 0.3 percent to 1,272.87, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.3 percent to 11,585.85. ($1 = 102.5900 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Eric Meijer)