版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 6日 星期三 14:19 BJT

Nikkei slips to 6-week low on geopolitical anxiety, Softbank sinks

TOKYO, Aug 6 Japanese shares dropped to a
six-week closing low on Wednesday as tensions over Ukraine hit
global equities, and SoftBank Corp tumbled after its
U.S. subsidiary Sprint Corp abandoned its bid to acquire
T-Mobile U.S. Inc.
    The Nikkei average fell 1.1 percent to 15,159.79,
its lowest close since June 27, logging its fifth consecutive
day of losses.
    The broader Topix fell 1.0 percent to 1,251.29, a
seven-week closing low while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400
 dropped 0.9 percent to 11,395.80.
    
        

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐