Nikkei posts biggest one-day gain in 4 months on easing tensions in Ukraine

TOKYO, Aug 11 Japanese stocks posted their biggest daily jump in four months on Monday after tensions in Ukraine eased, and as exporters rose as the yen stepped back from last week's sharp gains. The Nikkei share average jumped 2.4 percent to 15,130.52 points, its biggest daily percentage gain since mid April. It recouped most of its steep losses suffered on Friday. The broader Topix gained 2.0 percent to 1,252.51, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 2.1 percent to 11,402.48. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)