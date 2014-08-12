Nikkei scrapes gains, but investors remain cautious

TOKYO, Aug 12 Japan's Nikkei share average
extended its recovery from two-month low on Tuesday, with buying
interest in steelmakers and shipping companies to the fore as
investors put geopolitical concerns on a back burner while still
remaining cautious.
The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 15,161.31, extending
its rebound from a low of 14,753 hit on Friday due to the
concerns that conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East could
hamper world growth.
The broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to 1,257.69
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained as much to
11,45.57. Trade volume on the main board was the second lowest
so far this year.
(Additional reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)