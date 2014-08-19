Nikkei climbs to 2-week high on U.S. data; weak yen lifts exporters

BRIEF-Canada PM tells Trump he will defend softwood lumber industry - statement
Canadian PM talks to President Trump, "refuted the baseless allegations" of u.s. Commerce department on lumber - statement from Trudeau's office
TOKYO, Aug 19 Japan's Nikkei share average hit a two-week high on Tuesday as robust U.S. housing data boosted sentiment, while the weaker yen increased risk appetite in index-heavy stocks and exporters such as SoftBank Corp and Panasonic Corp. Receding tensions in Ukraine also brightened the mood, after Russia said on Monday all objections to it sending a humanitarian convoy to Ukraine had been resolved. The Nikkei rose for a seventh straight day, rising 0.8 percent to 15,449.79 points. It hit an intraday high of 15,476.05, its best level since Aug. 5. The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,280.29, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.8 percent to 11,652.03. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Shinichi Saoshiro Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
SAO PAULO, April 25 Creditors of Odebrecht SA have agreed to not tap proceeds from the sale of a water and sanitation utility for early repayment of loans, giving the embattled Brazilian engineering conglomerate more time to restructure 76 billion reais ($24 billion) of obligations.
* Bill Barrett Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering