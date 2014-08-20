版本:
Nikkei up a tad, gains for 8th day as weak yen supports

TOKYO, Aug 20 Japanese stocks eked out a small
gain on Wednesday to mark its longest winning streak since last
December, though sentiment was subdued as many investors stuck
to the sidelines ahead of a gathering of central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
    A weaker yen nudged the Nikkei share average up 0.03
percent to 15,454.45, the eighth straight day of gains.  The
dollar rose to a session high of 103.27 yen - its
strongest level since April.    
    But the broader Topix inched down 0.05 percent to
1,279.64, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped
0.02 percent to 11,650.01. 

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)
