Nikkei snaps 9-day gains but strong U.S. data limit loss

TOKYO, Aug 22 Japan's Nikkei share average
snapped a nine-day winning streak on Friday, as investors booked
profits from recent gains although upbeat U.S. economic data
limited the losses.
The Nikkei reversed earlier rises to end 0.3 percent
lower at 15,539.19. For the week, the index gained 1.4 percent,
rising for the second straight weeks.
The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,286.07,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also declined 0.4
percent to 11,710.49.
Investors were focused on Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's speech on Friday at the annual gathering of central
bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
